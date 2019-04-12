The former Nottingham Forest player is seen having a good time. In the video, Agogo is seen dancing his heart out with a piece of cigarette in his left hand.

Pulse Sports reported earlier that Agogo is struggling to write with his right hand after suffering the stroke in 2015.

In a video which went viral, Agogo claiming he had difficulty moving and controlling his right hand.

The recuperating 39-year-old suffered a stroke in January 2015 after hanging up his boots.

The ex-frontman is famously remembered for his exploits for Ghana at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, particularly the late winner against arch-rivals Nigeria in the quarter-finals.