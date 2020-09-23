On Wednesday, the striker was at the Catalan club's training complex to bid farewell to the staff and his soon-to-be-former teammates.

As he left the facilities, the emotion was clear to see. Even though he left quickly, onlookers could see that a tear or two had fallen.

After six years, four league titles, four cups, a Champions League and 198 goals, Luis Suárez is on the verge of leaving Barcelona to join Diego Simeone at Atlético Madrid.

The Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, initially reneged on a deal to let him leave when his chosen destination became apparent but finally agreed to the move during a meeting with Suárez’s lawyers at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old will sign a two-year contract and Barcelona will not receive an initial transfer fee, although Atlético are understood to have agreed to make bonus payments based on objectives that cannot be higher than €2m (£1.8m) in each of his two seasons.