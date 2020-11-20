Eleven Wonders scored in either half of the game through Tetteh Nortey and Prince Okraku

The early minutes of the first half was a balances game, but the hosts took over the game and the course of that an inswing which wasn’t well dealt with well by John Moosie fell the way of Eleven Wonder and a shot towards goals was handled by Prince Kpodo.

READ MORE: Akrobeto goes global as Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta shares his video

The referee awarded the Techiman based side a penalty and Tetteh Nortey stepped up to finish it off nicely in the 30th minute.

The game continued without any more goals for the rest of the minutes in the first half.

Back from recess, both sides continued to put up a fight, but either side failed to find the breakthrough in the attacking third.

Prince Kpodo was sent off after a second booking in the second half.

Coach of Eleven Wonder Ignatius of Ofosuhene made late minute changes by bringing on Prince Okraku and Ashitey Ollenu into the game.

They added a bit of bite to the attack of Wonders and in one of the moves by the hosts, a ball from defence found Ashitey Ollenu and he put Okraku through to slot home the second goal in the 90th minute.

Eleven Wonders held Asante Kotoko 1-1 on matchday in Accra and it was Prince Okraku who emerged as the super substitute with the equalizer.

Ibrahim Salifu was named the man of the match.