Teenage sensation Issahaku wins Discovery of the Year at SWAG Awards

Evans Annang

Ghanaian football prodigy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been adjudged as the Discovery of the Year at the annual Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

Issahaku, who currently plays for Ghanaian Premier League side Dreams FC has been a bright spark since he led the national U-20 team to win gold at the African Championships earlier this year.

He was adjudged the best player of the tournament.

The 17-year-old earned a place in the Black Stars under Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor but made his debut against Zimbabwe under Coach Milovan Rajevac.

He is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Fatawu has scored six goals in eight appearances this season in his debut Ghana Premier League season.

