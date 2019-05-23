Copley’s addition to Kwesi Appiah’s backroom staff will be a major boost to the senior national male football team of Ghana in the quest of the four times champions of Africa to end their long wait for a continental trophy.

Simon Copley is currently the head coach of Arsenal U-14 team and he will be with the Black Stars before and during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The 74-year-old who holds UEFA Licence A is expected to travel with the team to Dubai for pre-tournament camping.

Simon Copley joined the coaching staff of Arsenal in 2015, after a stint with Premier League side West Ham United.

Copley also previously coached for his hometown club - Dartford Football Club.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.