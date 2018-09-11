Pulse.com.gh logo
These African players once earned a place in FIFPro World XI


Samuel Eto’o Fils and Didier Drogba are the only African players to be selected for the FIFA FIFPro World XI.

Samuel Eto’o Fils and Didier Drogba put African name on the world map when they secured a place in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in their heydays.

Mohamed Salah has been picked as one of the 55 players that excelled last season in the football arena.

He stands the chance of becoming the third African footballer to be named in a list of world XI selected by professional players worldwide.

 FIFPro awards was instituted in 2005 and Samuel Eto’o from Cameroon was named Ronaldinho and Andriy Shevchenko to lead the three man attack in the maiden edition of the award.

In 2006 Samuel Eto’o after he had helped Barcelona to the UEFA Champions League triumph secured his place in the all-star team for the year

He formed an attacking trio with Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry.

Samuel Eto’o couldn’t make a hat-trick of appearance on the FIFPro World XI, but Didier Drogba ensured Africa would not miss. The Ivorian was picked alongside Ronaldinho and Messi to lead the attack.

No African player has been selected for the FIFPro World XI since Didier Drogba did it in 2007.

However, Mohamed Salah has revived the hopes of Africa after he was nominated for ‘The Best final three.

He is expected to earn a place in FIFPro World XI to end Africa long wait.

This year a total of 25,000 footballers from 65 countries selected their eleven. The players who received most votes in their line are on the list of 55.

The list will be trimmed down to the final 11, with players selected in each and every department of the game.

