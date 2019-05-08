The lady in the video whose name is unknown poured out her frustration over how wasteful Barcelona were in the game and emotionally challenged her father, who is a Liverpool fan that the Reds will lose the final.

Pulse Ghana

Liverpool pulled off a sensational comeback as they defeated Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday to overturn a 3-0 loss in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Two goals each from Divock Origi and substitute Wijnaldum were enough to send Barcelona packing from the UEFA Champions League.

The shocking 4-0 loss is the second successive elimination suffered in the UEFA Champions League.

READ MORE: Greatest comebacks in UEFA Champions League history

Last season the Catalans threw away a 4-1 first leg win as Roma thrashed them 3-0 to knock the five times champions of Europe out of the UEFA Champions League via the away goal rule.

Liverpool have booked their ticket to the final of the UEFA Champions League and will be waiting for the winner of the Ajax-Tottenham game in the other semi-final clash.

Last year Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed the play of Liverpool with his pressing football since he joined them in 2015.

However, there is no silverware to show for their juicy football.

Liverpool have lost both the UEFA Europa League final and the UEFA Champions League final they have played under the watch of the German coach.

He is expected to make amends this time round in the final as they look forward to the winner of the other semi-final clash between Tottenham Hotspurs and Ajax.