Thomas Partey who has a dribbling success rate of 88.6% beat off competition from Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic- who came second with 86.6% and Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara with 85.5%.

The ratings by Whoscored.com consider players who have attempted more than 50 dribbles and how successful they manage to around their opponents.

Thomas Partey who has established himself as a box to box midfielder stood tall among his peers in the middle of the park as the player with the most successful dribbles.

The 27-year-old has been widely rated as Atletico Madrid’s finest player this season, having been displaying stellar performance week in week out in the Spanish topflight league.

His performance has attracted offers from several top European clubs with Arsenal leading the race for the Thomas Partey, yet the Rojiblancos are bent on keeping him.