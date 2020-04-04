Over 1 million people the world over have tested positive for Coronavirus, with over 60,000 people having already died of the pandemic.

Several leagues including the La Liga where Thomas Partey plies his trade have been suspended.

Doctors and nurses have been at the frontline to help combat this major outbreak and Thomas partey who is satisfied with the contribution of the health personnel in the fight against Covid-19 has expressed his gratitude to them.

"Sigamos agradeciendo a todas las personas que están trabajando en momentos tan difíciles🙏 #quedateencasa #stayathome #staythankful"

"Let's continue to thank all the people who are working in such difficult times🙏 #quedateencasa #stayathome #staythankful"

The widespread of the coronavirus has seen almost all football competitions including the La Liga suspended until further notice.