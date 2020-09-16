READ MORE: Today In History: Hearts becomes first African club to finish CAF Champions League group stage without scoring

Thomas Partey was announced as the 1st Deputy Skipper of the Black Stars by the Technical Team of the senior national male football team of Ghana.

Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey

Jacob Partey has said that his son has exhibited that he is a good leader and he will support Andre Ayew, the substantive captain of the Black Stars to provide good leadership to the team.

“Partey is a calm guy and he has exhibited it at camp. I’m sure he will be able to work with his captain, Dede Ayew."

“My son is very humble, he respects his leaders and I’m sure that calmness will prevail for the entire,” Jacob said on Kumasi-based Bryt FM.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder made his Black Stars debut in 2016 and has played 27 matches since, scoring 10 goals.

The 27-year-old has established himself as the best midfielder at Atletico Madrid and he consistently put up good display last season.

Thomas Partey has been on the radar of English Premier League side Arsenal throughout the summer transfer, but it looks like a deal with the Madrid giants will not go through this season.