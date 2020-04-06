Arsenal took a 1-0 lead off the foot of Nicklas Bendtner, but Arsenal spent the rest of the match watching Messi slice and dice the defense for an astonishing four-goal performance, leading FC Barcelona to a 4-1 victory.

READ MORE: Christian Atsu refutes retirement from Black Stars reports

Messi found the back of the goal just about every way possible. He weaved through defenders, played rebounds, and simply knifed through the six-yard box to put his stamp on the world's game.

After the match, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told SkySports, " For me, he is the best player in the world, and by a distance. When he's in the game, he's really dangerous. Once he's on the run with the ball, he's really dangerous."

Below, check out just how dangerous the 22-year-old FC Barcelona star was in his club's 6-3 aggregate victory over Arsenal.