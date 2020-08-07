Simpson, who was 23-year-old at time and bronze medallist in the 2002 Commonwealth Games, recorded a new National Record and personal best of 56.36m in the javelin.

She expressed her joy for the feat chalked.

"I am really happy to win a medal because it was such a tight competition. I think I did well today."

"My great result in javelin (56,36 m). It is also a new National Record for Ghana. I also had two personal bests in the shot put (13.33m) and in the 800 metres (2:77.02) today." Simpson said

Despite placing seventh in the 800m event, Simpson's great throw in the javelin and set a personal best in the 800m event, helped her finish third overall, amassing a total point build-up of 6,375

The women’s Heptathlon is a seven series event.

Olympic champion Carolina Kluft of Sweden retained her world title, seeing off French arch-rival Eunice Barber in a thrilling sprint finish in the final event, the 800m.