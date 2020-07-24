It is known in the records of the F.A Cup that the first lower tier club to reach the final of the F.A Cup was Gold Stars in 1978 and this was followed by Goldfields in 1984, but both of them failed to clinch the ultimate trophy.

Until 1993/94 season the first tier of Ghana football was division 1, but with the inception of professional league the first tier became the premiership.

The magic needed to achieve this unprecedented feat was brought on by the substitute Evans Omani, who got the only goal of the match during the extra time of action.

Nania fc is the true giant Killers of Ghana football, as they had to beat the league champions Berekum Chelsea before beating Asante Kotoko the defending FA Cup champions to win the resurrected competition.

Line Up:

Nania - Michael Sai, Ebenezer Quao/Richmond Nketia, Joseph Tetteh, Abraziz Abankwa, Lawrence Lartey, Kwasi Owusu, Ebenezer Osei/Musah Yakubu, Prince Baffoe, Salifu Nuhu/Evans Omani, David Amewu, Babamu Yusif,

Kotoko - Abdoulaye Soulama, Mohamed Sabato, Prince Anokye, John Kuffuor, Awal Mohammed, Michael Akuffo, Frank Boateng, Daniel Nii Adjei/David Ofei, Fatau Mohammed/Stephen Oduro, Ahmed Toure, Alex Asamoah/Nathaniel Asamoah

N/B: The Nania fc team was coached by Abedi Pele.