READ MORE: Samuel Eto’o Fils sued for abandoning child

No club has ever progressed to the next round of the Champions League after losing the first leg of a knockout tie at home by two or more goals in 34 previous instances.

No side had ever recovered from a 2-0 home defeat in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages but Romelu Lukaku's goal inside two minutes set the visitors on course for a famous triumph.

For Paris, it brings back painful memories of Barcelona's remarkable 'remontada' two years ago. Juan Bernat's reply restored a sense of calm but an uncharacteristic fumble from Gianluigi Buffon let Lukaku in for his second on the half-hour mark.

Still PSG rarely looked troubled at the back, Bernat hitting the post at the other end, until deep into added time Presnel Kimpembe was adjudged to have handled following consultation with VAR. Rashford did the rest.