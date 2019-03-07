Eto’o Fils who has six children with four different women has been accused of abandoning the child he had with his former girlfriend Adileusa do Rosario Neves 19 years ago.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker dated Adileusa do Rosario Neves during his days in the Spanish capital and got her pregnant.

However, Samuel Eto’o Fils who was aware of the pregnancy failed to undertake his parental responsibilities and her ex-lover has been raising their child all by herself.

Adileusa through her lawyer Fernando Osuna have decided to hold Eto’o accountable by taking the case to court.

The case will reportedly take place on Wednesday, April 24 with Eto'o who is now with Qatari side Qatar SC expected to appear in person.

According to the lawsuit, Adileusa who was born in Cape Verde says she got pregnant in 1997 after meeting Eto’o at a nightclub.

Adileusa’s lawyer stated that they are hoping to get a DNA sample for a paternity test from Eto’o who already has six different children from four women.

He said, “Samuel Eto'o has been summoned to the hearing and it will be open to the press and public.

“It's not yet clear if he will attend as he is abroad. He has been asked to attend by a legal representative he had when he was living in Majorca.

“The judge has allowed official communications to be sent to that person because it would have been impossible otherwise for the court to notify him.

“He has not so far agreed to a voluntary DNA test and I doubt at this stage that he will.

“At the moment our case is based on things like photographs and affidavits from witnesses but a refusal by Eto'o to agree to a voluntary DNA test would go in our favour.

“This process is a long one and it's going to go on after April's hearing, but the decision on a maintenance allowance is a key part of this process and the judge's decision cannot be appealed.

“The paternity claim would continue after the hearing next month.”

The alleged love child between Eto’o and Adileusa is named Erika as the African football legend is yet to release his version of events and how it will be handled.