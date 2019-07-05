The first game of the round of 16 fixtures is between Benin and Morocco at 4:00 PM Ghanaian time

Uganda

Uganda have qualified for the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978, when they lost the final against Ghana (2-0).

Uganda qualified from Group A which had Egypt, Zimbabwe and DR Congo as runners-up with four points (won against DR Congo, drew against Zimbabwe and lost against Egypt).

Uganda have failed to score in exactly half of their past six matches at the Africa Cup of Nations. But when they do find the back of the net, Farouk Miya tends to be at the heart of it - the former Standard Liege ace has been involved in three of his side's last four goals in the competition.

Much would be dependent on Miya if Uganda want to clear the Senegal hurdle.

Senegal

The Taranga Lions finished runners after they were paired in Group C with Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

Senegal won two games and lost one (won against Tanzania and Kenya, but lost to Algeria).

They kept clean sheets against their two East Africans opponents (Tanzania and Kenya to make it six out of their past eight games played without conceding. Thanks to the excellent defence shield provided by Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly proving to be a formidable force at the back.

Sadio Mane the danger-man of the team after disappointing game against Algeria, improved tremendously on his performance against Kenya. He wasted a spot kick, but he recovered and scored twice to inspire the 2002 AFCON runners-up to the round of 16.

The Liverpool ace is expected to deliver his best against Uganda

Senegal striker M’Baye Niang is the player who attempted the most shots without scoring in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 (12).

Head to head

They have faced off 18 times in all competitions. Senegal have won eight (8), lost three (3) and drawn seven (7).

This will be the first encounter between Uganda and Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.