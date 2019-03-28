Ghana have failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) since 1982 in Libya, despite reaching the grand finale on three occasions.

Several Ghanaians believe this is the time for Ghana to end their long wait for a continental title and James Kwesi Appiah head coach of the team has been tasked to win the AFCON by the Normalisation Committee.

Jordan Ayew is optimistic that the clarion call for AFCON title can be realised if the team remains united ahead of Egypt 2019.

"Football is a funny sport but every time we have a chance, we have one more goal. The thing is we are getting old, we are gaining more experience and we all believe we can get something positive this time and I think if we keep on being united like we have the past months, I don't think we can't do a good tournament," he told Ghanaweb.com.

"I think since I have been in the Black Stars, 2015- wasn't bad but I think this team is creating a sort of a very very solid team. It's positive for us because if you go to the AFCON you need your colleagues.

"You can't just play with nine, it's a team of 23 players.

"The only thing is the unity is key at a tournament. If we united as a team, I think we can do a great tournament," he added.