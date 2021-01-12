He died in his home country, Netherlands on Tuesday, January 6, 2021.

Henri Wientjes has been the backbone of the academy side since they returned to the Ghanaian topflight league in the 2015 season.

The club took to Twitter to announce the death of Mr. Henri Wientjes

“BEREAVEMENT: It is with regret that we announce the death of #WAFAcademySC owner, Mr. H. J. M. Wientjes.”

“He was also the Founder and Executive Chairman of African Tiger Holding and its subsidiaries. Details for a memorial service will be announced later.”

"Sympathizers can sign a book of condolence at the Accra office of ATHL every weekday from 8.00am to 5.00 pm," the statement added.

