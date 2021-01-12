Preko will stand in for the head coach of the club Annor Walker who is currently not in good health. The former Berekum Chelsea coach was hospitalised and as a result, wasn’t on the bench as Gt. Olympics lost against Aduana Stars and Ashanti Gold on matchday 7 and 8.

Yaw Preko will supervise his first training session on Tuesday 12th January, 2021 at the McDan La Town Park after his formal introduction to the playing body by Olympics CEU, Oluboi Commodore.

READ MORE: Brazilian Fabio Gama breaks the internet following electrifying full debut for Kotoko

He will be assisted by former Olympics player-coach Godwin Attram.

Yaw Preko started his football career with Hearts of Oak in the early 1990s.

He established himself as a topnotch player and got signed on by Belgium outfit Anderlecht. The 46-year-old as a player also had stints with Gaziantepspor, Fernabache and Al-Ettifaq.

Yaw Rush as he was affectionately called was a regular member of the Black Stars in the 1990s and early 2000s. He is one of the few players to have bagged a hat-trick in the shirt of the senior national team of Ghana.

After retiring from football in 2007, he has since been an assistant coach with Ghana's U-20 team, Hearts and Nigerian Premier League side Ifeanyi Ubah.

Olympics are currently seventh in the Ghana Premier League after eight games (three wins, two draws and three losses)