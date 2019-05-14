Ghana will be looking to win that elusive fifth continental trophy when the country takes on the rest of Africa in Egypt in June 2019.

Ahead of the tournament, reports in the local media suggest the team could be reverting to its old strips.

The Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, is reportedly already in talks with the Normalisation Committee to ensure that Ghana reverts to their previous white, yellow and red jersey colour.

The reports further indicate that Samuel Osei Kuffor, who is a member of the Normalisation Committee, has been tasked to ensure Puma gets Ghana a new design which bears the national colours.

This comes at a time when many Ghanaians are clamouring for the Black Stars to revert to the previous jersey which had the colours of Ghana’s national flag.

Although the reports are yet to be confirmed, a section of the public has taken to social media to give their views on the development.

“Yes ooooo this is what we want.... Let us overthrow NIGERIA with their forestry jersey,” one Facebook user said.

Another stated: “Spiritual Jersey....our foolish leaders changed this jersey and I feel bad when they changed it...every country and its jersey colour but Ghana threw theirs away for no reason...now if Ghana is playing you can't even know until you ask.”

One other guy said: “This Jersey mmom d33 it’s good. But the current squad do not have the spirit to Don the Jersey to defend the flag of Ghana.”

A fourth person added: “Good let's redesign similar to fit today's trend to relive the old glory days. They will don it with passion cos they are indeed wearing Ghana to remind them that they shouldn't let us down.”