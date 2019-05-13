The launch which took place on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the office of Nestle Ghana at Dzorwulu, a suburb of Accra brought former skipper of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah and some players of the Black Maidens to exercise with the staff of the company

CAF instructor Adams Nuhu Baba, who is the assistant coach of the Black Maidens took the people gathered through series of aerobics, which lasted for about 40 minutes.

There was also a soccer clinic during which training equipment like cones, hurdles, ladder were set in the lawn and the people gathered were grouped into sections to undergo various kinds of exercise.

Speaking at the launch, Philomena Tan, the Managing Director of Nestle Ghana, said the health and wellness program instituted is going to be a weekly activity geared towards improving upon the fitness of the staff.

“At the beginning of this month, we spoke about bringing awareness of large values of nutrition and wellness, so you have seen that by the beginning of this week we have picked up already by having fruits and I hope all of you have gotten your apples and you have been practicing heavy multi-fruit as well," she said.

“I hope you are all going to be hydrated in all activities. I understand some of you are still fasting because it is the month of Ramadan. I apologize for that but thank you for joining us here as well."

She also encouraged all the staff to get involved in making it a success.

“I can see the crowd today because of some special guest we have but I am hoping that every Thursday we will have a good number of people come and exercise because that will balance with what we eat and what must be expanded as energy as well."

What we have said is that an active employee, an active group of workers means a healthy lifestyle for everybody and also active workforce for the company.

"So with that, I wish everybody a good workout. Please whoever is leading the workout for us, please be kind. This team is just starting, so don’t expect that we are all experts. Let us all have a good workout and hopefully, we are going keep the momentum. Alright. Thank you," she concluded.

Nestle Ghana Limited will launch the Milo U-13 Champions League on Friday, May 10 at the same venue.

This competition is aimed at unearthing football talents, which in the long run contribute immensely to the development of the beautiful game in the country.

A project Nestle Ghana has undertaken in addition to the Milo Marathon to give back to the society through sports.