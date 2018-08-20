Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'Why can't I do better than Mbappe', asks Monaco youngster Geubbels


Football 'Why can't I do better than Mbappe', asks Monaco youngster Geubbels

At his first press conference as a Monaco player, teenager Willem Geubbels met the inevitable questions about Kylian Mbappe by asking why he can't do even better at the club than the World Cup winner.

  • Published:
Willem Geubbels is full of confidence after signing for Monaco play

Willem Geubbels is full of confidence after signing for Monaco

(AFP)

At his first press conference as a Monaco player, teenager Willem Geubbels met the inevitable questions about Kylian Mbappe by asking why he can't do even better at the club than the World Cup winner.

Monaco paid Lyon 20 million euros (£17.5 million, $23.6 million) for the forward in June, and he only turned 17 last Thursday.

He was not intimidated by comparisons to Mbappe, one of the club's previous teen phenomenons.

"When you see what he has done here, it makes you want to do beautiful things, to follow in his footsteps," said Geubbels. "And why not do even better?

"I'm not putting myself under pressure over this, it will be done right."

Mbappe made his Monaco debut in 2014, just before his 17th birthday, and went on to play 60 games for the club and win a Ligue 1 title before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a 180-million-euro move last summer.

He won his second French title last season with PSG and became the second teenager, after Pele, to score in a World Cup final.

Geubbels made two appearances for Lyon in Ligue 1 at the age of 16. He made his league debut for Monaco on Saturday, playing the last seven minutes of a 0-0 draw with Lille.

That made him the third-youngest Monaco player, behind Italian Pietro Pellegri, bought for a reported 25 million euros from Genoa in January, (16 years, 10 months and 30 days) and Mbappe (16 years, 11 months and 12 days).

But Geubbels was 12 days younger than Thierry Henry when he made his Monaco debut back in 1994.

"I've fitted in really well here and hope to do some good things," Geubbels added.

He follows in the path of Anthony Martial, who Monaco bought from Lyon at the age of 17 for 5 million euros in 2013. Monaco sold Martial to Manchester United for around 70 million euros just two years later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man United Coach: #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media Man United Coach #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media
Football: Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans Football Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans
Football: Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0 Football Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0
Football: Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream Football Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream
Facts and Stats: ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions Facts and Stats ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions
Football: Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener Football Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
2 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
3 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
4 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as United crashbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
6 La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years...bullet
7 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Kotoko receive proposal to face...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Balotelli's excellent form has seen him recalled to the Italy squad by Roberto Mancini
Football Balotelli opts to stay at Nice, say French club
No complacency: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is eager to retain the Premier League title
Football No complacency due to competition for places at City, insists Kompany
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was involved in controversy at Crystal Palace
Football Salah in diving storm as Liverpool win at Palace
Axel Witsel, seen here playing for Belgium, joined Borussia Dortmund from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian
Football Witsel rescues Dortmund from embarrassing Cup exit on debut