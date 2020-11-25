Mr. Boateng Gyan, on October 20, 2020, in an interview on Accra based Angel FM, allegedly stated that “unnamed officials of Dreams FC influenced the exit of player Andrews Appau from the National U20 team”.

The GFA Ethics Committee (the Committee) received a complaint letter from Dreams FC and an audio recording of Mr. Boateng Gyan’s alleged comments.

He has been requested to submit a written Statement to the Ethics Committee on or before Friday, November 27, 2020 on or before 5pm. He may also choose the option to appear before the Committee to substantiate his allegations.

Failure to prove the alleged comments would be considered as a breach of Article 11(2)(a), (b) & (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019) and Article 22(2) & (3) of the GFA Code of Ethics (2019).

Credit: Ghanafa.org