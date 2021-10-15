RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘You travelled all the way to Dubai to lose’ – John Dumelo mocks Kotoko

Emmanuel Ayamga

The banter between John Dumelo and Asante Kotoko fans appears to be stoking more fire with each passing day.

In its latest episode, Dumelo aimed a dig at the Porcupine Warriors following their defeat to UAE second division side Al Hilal United in a pre-season friendly.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat to their Asian opponents on Thursday, with a second half own goal from Christopher Nettey doing the damage.

In a Twitter post, Dumelo trolled the club for travelling all the way to Dubai for their pre-season, only to lose.

“You travelled all the way to Dubai for them to score you? 'Pre-losing season,'” he posted, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Earlier in the week, the actor cum politician clapped back at a Kotoko fan who tried to mock Hearts of Oak.

This was after a Twitter user with the name Yaw A. Abban posted a photo of Kotoko players in a pool in Dubai and compared it to another photo of Hearts players having an ice bath in barrels.

However, Dumelo quoted the tweet and replied with a clapback by emphasising that Hearts beat Kotoko to the league title last season.

“But we still won the league with the barrels…” the former NDC parliamentary candidate for the Aywaso West Wuogon constituency wrote.

Hearts ended their 12-year wait for a major trophy when they won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

Samuel Boadu and his side went on to complete the double after defeating Ashanti Gold in the final of the FA Cup.

