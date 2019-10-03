Father of the boxer, Paul Dogboe revealed in a video. He noted that, the injury has accounted for Isaac’s delay in returning to the ring

He stated that the injury is however, not a serious one.

“Isaac Dogboe just had a little ankle injury when we went outdoors to train. He stepped on a rock and fell when we were on the mountains training in Calabasas, it is just a minor setback and everybody is downhearted," Paul said.

Isaac Dogboe was expected to return to the ring soon after his back-to-back consecutive defeats at the hands of Mexico's Emanuel Navarrete.

He lost the WBO super bantamweight crown in the process.

Meanwhile, Isaac Dogboe who is now training in California may not be able to fight English boxer Frampton due to his injury.