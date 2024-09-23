ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Joshua Buatsi defeats Hutchinson with two knockdowns to claim WBO title

Sammy Danso Eghan

In a showdown at Wembley Stadium, Joshua Buatsi, born in Ghana and representing Britain, delivered a commanding performance to defeat Willy Hutchinson to claim the WBO interim light-heavyweight title.

The bout, witnessed by a capacity crowd of 96,000, saw Buatsi knock down Hutchinson twice, showcasing his power and skill.

The fight, held on 21 September 2024, was highly anticipated, with both fighters bringing impressive records into the ring.

Buatsi, known for his technical prowess and knockout power, did not disappoint. From the opening bell, he controlled the pace, landing precise and powerful punches that kept Hutchinson on the defensive.

The first knockdown came in the third round when Buatsi landed a devastating right hook that sent Hutchinson to the canvas. Despite Hutchinson’s efforts to recover, Buatsi’s relentless pressure and superior technique proved too much.

The second knockdown in the fifth round sealed the victory, as Hutchinson struggled to regain his footing.

Buatsi’s victory not only earned him the WBO interim light-heavyweight title but also solidified his status as one of the top contenders in the division.

Speaking after the fight, Buatsi expressed his gratitude to the fans and his team, dedicating the win to his supporters in both Ghana and Britain.

This victory means a lot to me. I trained hard, and it paid off. I want to thank everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey,” he said said.

The win sets the stage for potential future matchups with other top light-heavyweight contenders, as Buatsi continues to build his legacy in the sport.

For Hutchinson, the loss is a setback, but his resilience and determination suggest he will be back stronger.

