Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful was present to lead the soccer clinic held at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) park in Takoradi.

The ex-Black Stars striker was joined by Technical Director of the GFA, Oti Akenten and assistant coach of the Black Maidens, Baba Nuhu Mallam, to take the teams through the exercise.

Over 500 kids were taken through various fitness tests and drills, as well as taught how to develop their skills on and off the ball.

Augustine Arhinful commended Nestle Ghana for such an initiative, saying “programmes like this help to produce stars of the future.’

He appealed to the coaches of the participating teams not to be too hard on their player, since they are still minors.

Sixteen (16) teams from the Western, Western North and Central regions have been drawn into groups to compete in Zone 3.

Four teams will qualify to represent the zone in the national finals to be held in Kumasi from 2nd to 6th July.

Currently in its fifth year, the Milo U-13 Champions League is part of the Milo Grassroots Sports Development programme which has been in existence for the past two decades.

The theme for the 2019 competition is “Team Makes Me”.