The event which happened WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was a historic and emotional one.

“It’s so emotional. Like, you work so hard to get here and sometimes you work as hard as you can and things aren’t going your way, you know? And you don’t know if the hard work is going to pay off. It’s paying off right now. It just feels surreal. It feels like a legitimate dream. ... I feel like I’m in a dream, and I don’t want to wake up,” Kofi said after the bout.

He was also grateful for the support shown him from his fans.

Kingston pinned Bryan to open that match.

Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah is a Ghanaian-American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, under the ring name Kofi Kingston, where he performs on the SmackDown brand and is the current WWE Champion in his first reign.

He is African-born WWE Champion in history.