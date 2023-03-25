ADVERTISEMENT
Morocco houses six countries for AFCON qualifiers

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Since the Covid era, Morocco has become a supplementary home for a number of African countries, with that tightening its bid to host the 2025 AFCON.

Morocco
Morocco

It opened its doors to housing six countries for the ongoing CAF 2023 qualifiers, Sierra Leone, São Tomé, Guinea, Ethiopia, Gambia, and Mali are all expected to play in Morocco as home.

The North African country appears to have become the go-to destination due to its ultra-modern football infrastructure.

With various stadiums in Africa ruled out due to their poor quality coupled with political unrest, instability as well as poor health conditions in some of the countries, Morocco has become the ultimate destination for matches.

The country recently hosted the club FIFA world cup and is looking forward to hosting the 2030 world tournament alongside Spain and Portugal.

Credit: Owuraku Ampofo

Reymond Awusei Johnson
