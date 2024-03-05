Here’s how much it costs to buy tickets to watch 2023 African Games

According to him, patrons might even pay more if they want to occupy the VVIP section to watch the various sporting disciplines.

2023 African Games tickets range from GHc50 to GHc500

The 13th Africa Games will be hosted in Ghana from March 8 to March 23, with disciplines such as football, table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton and the triathlon on the roster.

“For your information, the ticketing ranges from GHc50 to GHc500 and even sometimes maybe GHc1,000,” the Sports Minister said.

“But it will depend… If you want to buy a ticket and sit in the VVIP to watch table tennis, then you should be ready to pay more.”

He added: “If you want to buy a ticket and sit at the wings, it has its own price. So it all depends on where you want to sit.

“The tickets start from as low as GHc50 and some of the events will even be free, but you’ll still need a complimentary ticket to go and watch. This is because we want to control how many people are coming.”

