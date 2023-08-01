5km Corporate Run and Walk slated for September 21

The 5Km run and walk slated for 21st September, 2023 at the Silver Star Tower was launched today, Monday August 1, 2023.

The e.tv Ghana/Japan Motors Corporate Run and Walk is aimed at celebrating Ghana’s founder’s day, promoting regular exercise amongst corporate Ghana and also serve as an opportunity for businesses to connect.

Chief Executive Officer for Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ernest Boateng speaking at the launch indicated that the main objective of the event is to solicit funds to support the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) as part of the brands’ corporate social responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The true essence of this run lies in our special focus on generating revenue to support the Ghana Blind Union, an organization that is very dear to both e.TV Ghana and Japan Motors. Year after year, we have donated portions of the proceeds obtained from the e.TV Ghana/Japan Motors Corporate Run to the GBU, making a positive impact on the lives of visually impaired individuals and this year we seek to achieve same.”

He also used the opportunity to also launch a special fundraiser towards the maintenance of Ghana Blind Union’s Nissan pick-up truck.

“This year, we seek to raise over Ghc 15,000 to support the GBU in the maintenance of their Nissan pick-up truck which plays an integral role in their activities. We call upon all individuals and organizations to contribute towards this worthy cause,” he added.

Director of Run Ghana, Salah Kweku Kalmoni added that the initiative has become a tradition of exercising in the country. He encouraged individuals and organizations to massively get involved in the run to enhance their emotional and physical well being.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite each and every one of you to join the Run Ghana club. By becoming a member of this club, you will have the opportunity to engage in regular exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle. We believe that by staying active, we can not only improve our physical health but also enhance our mental and emotional well-being.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), Timothy Karikari who was also at the event said, ”the Corporate Run and Walk is an opportunity we give to organizations to bond and also come together as a team in order to enhance connectivity and improve team work. The event organized every year has promoted regular exercise and togetherness amongst organizations.”

On September 21, 2023, the run will take place simultaneously across four regions, Greater Accra, Western, Northern and Ashanti regions respectively.

Runners will be engaged in warm up before the run and warm down after the run to enable blood circulation.

Participants will be treated to musical performances, games, free massages from Lotus Detox and Wellness centers, acrobatic display, electric scooter test rides and free drinks.

Interested persons can visit e.tv Ghana premises at Asylum Down, YFM (Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi), Japan Motors (Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale), Silver Star Towers and GMA premises Dzorwulu to pick up registration forms.

ADVERTISEMENT