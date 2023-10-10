Photos: All the times NFL’s Jeremiah Owusu sold Ghana to the world with his dressing

The 23-year-old is fond of arriving for games in traditional Ghanaian dresses and has kept up the tradition since the start of the season.
NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been representing Ghana in America and across the sport with his traditional attires.
In September, Owusu-Koramoah arrived for the NFL’s opening matchday looking dashing in his Kente cloth as the Cleveland Browns faced the Cincinnati Bengals.
In a video shared on social media, he was captured arriving for the game in the Ashanti traditional wear, Kente, before dancing to Adowa.
The Cleveland Browns linebacker has continued to sell Ghana to the world by wearing Ghanaian traditional dresses for NFL games.
Owusu-Koramoah was born in England to a Ghanaian mother and a British mother, although he moved to the United States (US) at a young age.
In 2022, he was in Ghana with other NFL players and legends to inspire young ones who want a future career in the sport.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif recently disclosed that American football will soon be introduced in schools in Ghana.
According to him, the goal is to encourage Ghanaians who are interested in the sport by taking advantage of the partnership with the NFL.
Last year, a contingent from the NFL was in Ghana and organised an event at the Kempinski Hotel to introduce the sport to Ghanaians.
“We are excited to introduce this new sport to our children in the schools,” the Sports Minister said, as quoted by Joy Sport.
“Remarkably, these young Ghanaians placed 4th behind experienced participants like the USA, Mexico and Australia.
“The partnership with the NFL continues and later this year, the number of participating schools is expected to increase in the 2nd edition of the developmental NFL Flag Football Competition, which will also select the best players for next year’s Pro Bowl,” he added.
