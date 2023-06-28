Cycling: 4th edition of PruRide 2023 set for September 10

A short ceremony to launch the cycling event was held at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly office last Thursday.

In attendance were members of the Ghana Cycling Federation, as well as some leading cycling clubs in the country.

“I look forward to a bigger and better edition, particularly as we celebrate 175 years of helping people get the most out of life,” the CEO of Prudential Life, Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, said.

Registration for the PruRide 2023 began on June 22 and will end on August 31, with the race itself scheduled for September 10.

To participate on the professional race, one needs to be a UCI licensed or belong to cycling club and also own a racing bicycle.

The male winner in the professional race will receive GHc15,000, second place gets GHc8,000, third place GHc5,000 and fourth place GHc1,000.

Meanwhile, the female winner in the professional race will also be rewarded with GHc10,000, while second and third place will receive GHc5,000 and GHc3,000 respectively.

For the regular adult category, racers will cover a 17.5km distance, while the kids' category covers a distance of 1.75km.

Winners in the male and female categories will receive a cash prize of GHc3,000 and GHc2,000 respectively, as well as medals.

Second and third places for male and female will also be rewarded with cash prizes and medals, while the youngest cyclist will walk home with GHc500.

