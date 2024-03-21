ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana wins silver in men’s 4x100m at 2023 African Games as Nigeria seals gold

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana managed a second-place finish in the men’s 4x100m final to win a silver medal following a very close race on Wednesday at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Team Ghana was represented by Benjamin Azamati, Joseph-Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, and Solomon Hammond in the race at the University of Ghana Stadium.

However, their time of 38.43 seconds was bettered by Team Nigeria, who won gold after finishing first with a time of 38.41 seconds.

Liberia secured the bronze medal after also setting a national record with a time of 38.73 seconds in the 4x100m final.

Despite missing out on a gold medal, this comes as welcoming news to Ghanaians after the country failed to win any medals in the 100m final on Tuesday.

Azamati endured a poor race and disappointingly finished fifth with a time of 10.45 seconds, while his compatriot Barnabas Aggerh also finished sixth.

The 100m final was won by Cameroon's Emmanuel Alobwede Eseme, Nigeria’s Usheoritse Itsekiri scooped the silver medal while Gilbert Hainuca from Namibia won bronze.

Reacting to this, Azamati said he understands the criticisms from Ghanaians after falling short and promised to come back stronger.

“Having the whole nation on your shoulders and having to represent them very well brings a lot of pressure on you. But I’ve always seen pressure as me performing better because I believe Ghanaians wish me well, they want me to do well,” he told Joy Sports.

“That is why when it doesn’t come out the way they want, they get mad about it. But I’m a fan, a fan of football and I also get mad when players don’t play well so I really understand the criticism and everything. I accept it, I take it. It’s normal, it happens.”

He added: “I’ve always said one thing to myself that, whatever that the fans want, I believe that I want more for myself. And as much as they’re disappointed, I’m more disappointed. I just have to work on myself, work harder to be able to make them proud.”

By winning silver in the 4x100m final, Azamati and the other Ghanaian sprinters may just have gained some respite.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

