'I love Ghana's banku, waakye but Jollof came from Nigeria' – Isreal Adesanya

Adesanya, who was born in Nigeria but is resident in New Zealand, said he lived in Ghana for a year and a half.

He also revealed his love for Ghanaian foods like waakye and banku, but held firm that Jollof came from his country of birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I lived in Ghana for a year and a half in Accra Abeka-Lapaz, if you know you know. I was out there in Ghana, I chopped the Waakye, Banku and we ain't jealous but Jolllof came from Nigeria," said Adesanya on a podcast.

He followed up that Nigeria has the best Jollof rice, and when the hosts tried to interject, he added: “How is this Puerto Rican talking to me about Jollof?”

Jollof rice is a common dish in Western Africa, especially in countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

However, there has been a longstanding rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over which country makes the best jollof.

In April, Israel Adesanya defeated Alex Pereira to reclaim the middleweight belt at UFC 287 in Miami following a knockout victory.

ADVERTISEMENT