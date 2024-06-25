‘Students came for tour' - NSA denies renting out Borteyman Sports Complex to church

While the video showed the surface of the court was covered, having what looked like a congregation there left some Ghanaians outraged.

In the wake of public criticism, the NSA has clarified that the reports in circulation were false and that no church event was hosted at the facility.

A statement signed by Majeed Bawa, the Venue Manager of the Borteyman Sports Complex, said the SRCs of the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies, Valley View University and other institutions requested to tour the facilities.

He explained that the church banner that was captured in the viral video was because a church was supposed to bus the students to the venue, adding that the students were granted access to the facility only for the purpose of touring.

“Our attention has been drawn to a tweet shared by Fentuo Tahiru suggesting that the newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex was handed out for a Church programme. We wish to categorically deny these reports and set the record straight based on the facts,” the statement from the NSA said.

“A letter sent to us stated that "the SRC of the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies, Valley View University, and other institutions requested a special visitation to the Borteyman Sports Complex as part of a tour of the newest attraction in Accra". They intended to tour the facilities at the venue.

“A church was supposed to provide transportation for the students, and subsequently, a Deputy Minister was scheduled to give them a lecture on leadership. Therefore, they were granted access to the hall for this purpose.”

It added: “As the Venue Manager, I was present at the facility and noticed a Church banner in the hall. The explanation provided was that the Church facilitated the trip, hence the presence of the banners. It is important to note that there were many Muslim students in attendance, some of whom were wearing hijab.

“It is, therefore, surprising and unfortunate that stories have emerged suggesting the facility was handed out for a Church programme… We apologise for any confusion and distress these misreports may have caused and assure the public that the Borteyman Sports Complex remains a facility dedicated to serving the diverse needs of our community.”

The Borteyman Sports Complex was one of the major facilities that hosted some of the main sporting events during the recent African Games held in Ghana from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

The government of Ghana spent $145 million to complete the Complex, which has a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool.

