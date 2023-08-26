Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda under scrutiny after video surfaces

Jorge Vilda has been under increased scrutiny throughout the tournament due to allegations of inappropriate behavior from both current and former players.

This incident further adds to the controversy surrounding his leadership of the women's national team. The situation has caused tension within the team and led to criticism of both Vilda and Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), for how they have handled the players' concerns and the team's performance.

In addition to the incident involving Vilda, there were also reports of Luis Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during a medal ceremony and making an obscene gesture during post-match celebrations.

