Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda under scrutiny after video surfaces

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Spanish national team manager, Jorge Vilda, has faced scrutiny after a video emerged showing him seemingly touching a female staff member's breast during the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England.

The incident occurred after Spain's goal in the 29th minute of the match, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

Jorge Vilda has been under increased scrutiny throughout the tournament due to allegations of inappropriate behavior from both current and former players.

This incident further adds to the controversy surrounding his leadership of the women's national team. The situation has caused tension within the team and led to criticism of both Vilda and Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), for how they have handled the players' concerns and the team's performance.

In addition to the incident involving Vilda, there were also reports of Luis Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during a medal ceremony and making an obscene gesture during post-match celebrations.

These incidents have intensified the ongoing debate about appropriate conduct within the sports industry and have prompted discussions about gender dynamics and professionalism. The behavior of both Vilda and Rubiales has raised questions about their suitability for their roles within the women's national team and the RFEF.

