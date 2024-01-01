Thomas Partey misses AFCON list as Chris Hughton names squad

The absence of the midfielder, who has been a key figure in previous national team campaigns, adds an unexpected twist to Ghana's lineup.

Partey has been sidelined from competitive action since Ghana's October friendly matches against Mexico and the United States of America.

The Arsenal midfielder resumed team training only last month after recovering from his October injury, but Hughton has decided to exclude him.

Lamptey is another casualty who will not feature in the tournament due to injury despite the right-back's initial inclusion in the provisional squad sparking questions, he will now be absent from the continental competition.

While Thomas Partey's absence is undoubtedly a significant talking point, the AFCON Cote d'Ivoire 2023 squad is filled with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents poised to make an impact.