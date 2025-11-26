6 Ways to Enjoy This Christmas Without Spending a Dime

The festive season is upon us, and for many, it comes with the pressure to spend, on gifts, parties, and festive treats. But what if you could enjoy Christmas without opening your wallet?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let's be honest, your bank account is crying, your wallet has cobwebs, and the only thing getting fat this Christmas is your anxiety about how you'll survive the holidays. But what if I told you that being broke might actually be your ticket to the most memorable Christmas of your life? Forget the shame. Embrace the hustle.

Here's how to feast, party, and celebrate like royalty without spending a single cedi.

1. Pay a Visit to Your Wealthy Friends

Advertisement

Advertisement

You know that friend whose family always goes overboard at Christmas? The one whose mother cooks enough food to feed a small village? Now is the time to strengthen that friendship. Show up with a smile and impeccable timing, right around mealtime works wonders. Compliment their decorations enthusiastically. Offer to help in the kitchen (they'll probably say no, but you'll earn points for asking).

Tell their mother she looks like she's lost weight. Before you know it, you're sitting at a table groaning under the weight of grilled chicken, fried rice, coleslaw, and enough soft drinks to open a small shop. The key? Don't be greedy, but don't be shy either. When they offer you food to take home, accept graciously. Your future self will thank you.

Photo Credit; GOBankingRates

2. Attend Parties You Weren’t Invited To

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christmas parties are happening everywhere, corporate events, neighborhood gatherings, church celebrations. And here's a secret: most of them have way more food than guests. The art of party crashing requires confidence and strategy. Dress nicely . Arrive fashionably late when the party is in full swing and nobody's checking names anymore. Walk in like you belong there, because confidence is the best invitation.

Once inside, mingle naturally. Laugh at jokes. Compliment the host's taste (if you can figure out who the host is). Fill your plate modestly the first time, then return for seconds. If anyone questions you, just say "Oh, Kwame invited me" and change the subject. There are approximately 47 Kwames at every Ghanaian party.

Going for a beach party? Here's exactly what to wear

3. Follow Your Parents Around

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your parents are going somewhere? Perfect. You're coming too. Visiting Auntie Ama who always serves groundnut soup and fufu? You're suddenly very interested in family bonding. Dad going to his friend's house for drinks? You'd love to pay your respects. Mom attending a Christmas church service that serves refreshments after? You've never felt more spiritual. The beauty of this strategy is that it's completely legitimate. Nobody can accuse you of mooching when you're just being a devoted child. Plus, your parents' friends will feed you simply because you're "the child" and they want to show they care about the family.

4. Go to Church

Churches during Christmas are like all-you-can-eat buffets for the soul, and sometimes literally for your stomach too. Most churches have multiple services, carol nights, Christmas Eve programs, and Christmas Day celebrations. Many serve food. Volunteer to help with church activities. Suddenly, you're not just attending, you're part of the team. And teams get fed first. Join the choir for caroling events. Offer to help set up chairs. The more present and helpful you are, the more you'll be included in every church gathering, many of which come with free meals. Plus, you'll actually feel good about yourself. It's a win-win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ten individuals sustained injuries after a clash broke out at Nyabigena Adventist Church in Kisii.

5. Rest at Home

Here's a radical thought: sometimes the best way to spend Christmas without money is to simply stay home and rest. No pressure. No pretending. No stress. Sleep in late. Read that book you've been meaning to finish. Listen to Christmas music. Watch free content on your phone. Take a long bath. Reflect on the year. Dream about the future. Enjoy the rare gift of having absolutely nothing you have to do and nowhere you have to be. There's a profound luxury in rest that money can't buy. While everyone else is rushing around stressed about gifts and gatherings, you're the calm in the storm.

A man sleeping on a couch

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Bond With Your Neighbours

Your neighbors are right there, probably just as broke as you are. Instead of suffering separately, why not create something together? Organize a street football tournament. Suggest a shared Christmas meal where everyone contributes something small. Start a dominos or cards tournament. Play music and dance in someone's yard. Share stories, jokes, and laughter. Some of the best Christmas memories happen spontaneously in someone's compound with neighbors who become family. It costs nothing but creates everything.

An AI-generated image of neighbours walking hand in hand during a cold season (hotpot.ai)

Yes, this guide is partly tongue-in-cheek. But here's the real magic: when you can't rely on money, you're forced to rely on creativity, community, and connection. You learn that joy isn't purchased—it's created. You discover that the best parts of Christmas have nothing to do with your bank balance and everything to do with your willingness to be present, grateful, and open to whatever comes.

Advertisement

Advertisement