Black Stars player ratings vs Austria: Ati-Zigi 3/10, Prince Adu 3/10, Jordan Ayew average

The Ghana national football team endured a difficult night as they suffered a heavy 5–1 defeat to the Austria national football team in an international friendly at the Ernst Happel Stadion on Friday.

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Austria asserted control early and broke the deadlock before halftime after Jonas Adjetey handled the ball in the box. Marcel Sabitzer stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty, sending Lawrence Ati-Zigi the wrong way.

The hosts dominated much of the first half, dictating the tempo and winning key duels across the pitch. Despite being under sustained pressure, Ghana showed resilience to limit the deficit to just one goal at the break.

Ghana created a few promising moments, with Prince Kwabena Adu coming close on multiple occasions. He was first denied after being picked out by a long pass from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku before missing another clear chance in the 30th minute.

Austria returned from the break with renewed intensity and quickly doubled their advantage, as Michael Gregoritsch powered home a header beyond Ati-Zigi.

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Ghana struggled to build sustained attacking momentum, often failing to connect passes in the final third. Austria capitalised on their dominance, with Stefan Posch adding a third to effectively put the contest beyond reach.

The Black Stars found a brief spark when Jordan Ayew pulled one back, offering a glimmer of hope. However, Austria quickly responded to maintain control before Nicolas Seiwald sealed the emphatic win with a fifth goal in the 90th minute.

In the end, Ghana was unable to recover, as Austria ran out comfortable winners. The Black Stars will aim to regroup ahead of their next friendly against the Germany national football team.

Goalkeeper

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

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Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 3/10

Made a notable save in the first half but struggled overall to contain Austria’s attacking threat. Conceding five goals ultimately reflects a difficult outing.

Defenders

Ghanaian teenager Caleb Yirenkyi named best Young Player of the Month in Denmark

Derrick Köhn – 4/10

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Under constant pressure on his debut start. Showed slight improvement after the break but was largely ineffective in possession.

Caleb Yirenkyi – 4/10

Displayed moments of composure but failed to impose himself defensively. Struggled significantly in the second half and was partly at fault for a goal.

Alexander Djiku – 4/10

Delivered an average performance. Lacked authority in organising the backline and was unable to steady the defence.

Jonas Adjetey – 4/10

Conceded the penalty that led to the opener and found it difficult to recover. Performance dipped under sustained pressure.

Midfielders

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey – 5/10

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An average showing in midfield. His influence was limited, and a booking restricted his ability to drive forward.

Kwesi Sibo – 6/10

One of Ghana’s brighter performers. Provided defensive cover and showed composure in possession despite the team’s struggles.

Forwards

Jordan Ayew

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Prince Kwabena Adu – 3/10

Got into promising positions but failed to convert key chances. His inability to capitalise proved costly.

Antoine Semenyo – 4/10

Largely ineffective in attack. Struggled to beat defenders and missed a notable opportunity.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 4/10

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Showed flashes of creativity but lacked end product. Missed a crucial second-half chance.

Jordan Ayew – 6/10

Scored Ghana’s only goal and provided some attacking intent. Overall contribution was steady but not decisive.

Substitutes

Jerome Opoku – 4/10

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Kamaldeen Sulemana – 4/10

Gideon Mensah – 4/10

Patric Pfeiffer – 4/10

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer – 3/10

Marvin Senaya – 4/10

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Elisha Owusu – 3/10

Ernest Nuamah Bonsu Baah – 3/10

Ibrahim Sulemana – 3/10