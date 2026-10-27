Cartun Announces new single “Mula” for November 27 release

Ghanaian artiste Cartun is set to return to the music scene with his new single, “Mula,” scheduled for release on November 27 across digital streaming platforms and his official social media channels.

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The upcoming release marks a significant moment in Cartun’s musical journey, serving as a revival following an extended break from the music scene. Released under his own label, Cartun Music, the single signals his return with a sound that blends contemporary Afrobeats with elements of urban trap.

“Mula,” a slang term for money, explores themes that extend beyond financial wealth, touching on ambition, survival, freedom and the everyday struggles people face in their pursuit of a better life.

Explaining the meaning behind the song, Cartun describes “Mula” as a reflection of the realities of the hustle and the determination required to improve one’s circumstances.

“To me, it represents more than just the cash in your pocket. It represents survival, ambition, freedom, and the everyday hustle people go through to make life better for themselves and their families,” he explains.

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The song’s central theme draws on experiences familiar to many listeners, particularly those navigating the challenges of making ends meet while working towards personal and financial goals. Through its focus on money and the pursuit of a better life, “Mula” seeks to connect with audiences who understand the sacrifices and determination that accompany the daily hustle.

Production on the single was handled by Ray Joe, while Samsney undertook the mixing and mastering, completing the finishing works on the record. The collaboration brings together the song’s musical production and final sound engineering as Cartun prepares to reintroduce himself to listeners.

Beyond the audio release, “Mula” will be accompanied by a visualizer, which will be made available on Cartun’s official YouTube channel. The visual component is expected to complement the song and give fans another way to experience the release.

With “Mula,” Cartun begins a new chapter under Cartun Music, using the single as an opportunity to reconnect with his audience after his time away from the spotlight.