Former Black Stars star Edwin Gyimah alleges family betrayal, spiritual attacks amid hardship

Former Black Stars defender Edwin Gyimah has opened up about a painful and deeply personal period in his life, detailing claims of betrayal, abandonment, and even spiritual attacks from within his own family, as he struggles with a shocking decline from professional football to homelessness.

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Speaking in an emotional and unfiltered interview on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo, the former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United defender recounted how both his career and personal life began to unravel rapidly.

Once a respected name in South African football, Gyimah says he now finds himself stranded alongside his wife and children, having lost both his professional footing and personal stability.

A major turning point, according to him, was his fallout with former agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi. Following a failed move to Magesi FC in 2025, Gyimah claims his agent publicly criticised him, damaging his reputation.

Allegations of unprofessional conduct and suggestions that he needed rehabilitation, he says, led to a ripple effect—one that saw clubs, teammates, and close associates gradually distance themselves from him.

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Despite claiming he received as many as 21 contract offers within a year, none ultimately came through, leaving the former Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards player stuck in uncertainty.

However, beyond football, Gyimah says the most devastating blow has come from his own family.

He alleges that relatives orchestrated a plan to take control of his properties, including an eight-bedroom house, under questionable circumstances.

What reportedly began as a financial request from his sister, he claims, eventually resulted in him losing ownership of the property entirely, leaving him displaced and emotionally broken.

Now back in Ghana, the 35-year-old describes a life defined by hardship, isolation, and distress.

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He also spoke about injuries, accidents, and what he believes are spiritual attacks affecting his wellbeing.

“During my career, I sacrificed everything for my family – especially my mother and siblings. But after my fallout with my agent, who spoke negatively about me publicly, everything changed. My relationships collapsed. My bosses, friends, colleagues, and even my own family have all turned their backs on me," Gyimah told Oyerepa FM.

“The industry has abandoned me. I received 21 contract offers within a year, yet none materialised. I turned to my family for support, even spiritually, but they ignored me. I feel completely neglected.

“While I was in South Africa, my sister asked me to transfer ownership of my house for GHS 25,000, later increasing it to GHS 50,000. When I returned to Ghana, I found that my house had been taken over. Today, my wife, my children and I have nowhere to stay – we are just moving from place to place.

“I am deeply embarrassed and broken. I believe I am under spiritual attack from my own family. I have suffered accidents, injuries and constant struggles. At this point, I don’t know what to do anymore."

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Gyimah’s story marks a heartbreaking fall from the peak of professional football to what he describes as “a life of uncertainty and struggle".