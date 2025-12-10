Ghanaian Artist Padiki sets Guinness World Record for largest leaf-print painting

Ghanaian visual artist Sharon Dede, popularly known as Padiki, has made history as the first Ghanaian to achieve a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the largest leaf-print painting.

The monumental artwork, measuring 54.33 m² (584.8 ft²), was completed in Accra on 11 July 2025. Entirely composed of leaf prints, the painting depicts the Ghanaian flag, symbolising national pride and celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage.

This accomplishment adds to Padiki’s growing legacy of ambitious creative feats. In March 2024, she undertook a 168-hour painting marathon in an effort to secure the record for the longest continuous painting session by an individual. Although the attempt did not achieve the title, it attracted widespread local and international attention, cementing her reputation as one of Ghana’s most dedicated contemporary artists.

Ghanaian artist Sharon Dede Padiki breaks Guinness World Record (@GWR)for the longest leave print painting 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/pS6ImdPuok — 𝕏 Ghana 🇬🇭 (@xghana_) December 10, 2025

Padiki, who serves as CEO of the Padiki Art Gallery, is a vocal advocate for African art, cultural preservation, and women’s empowerment. Her latest achievement not only elevates her profile within Ghana’s creative industry but also contributes to the expanding list of Ghanaians making a global impact in the arts.

She now joins other notable record-holders, including Roselyn Akosua Mantey, who earned the Guinness title for the longest makeup application in April 2025, and Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, recognised as the world’s youngest artist at just one year and 152 days old.

Padiki’s achievement underscores Ghana’s growing influence on the international arts scene and highlights the creativity, resilience, and innovation of the country’s contemporary artists.

