Selassie Ibrahim demands fair and transparent management of the Film Development Fund

Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim, who also serves as Chief Executive of Smartys Management and Productions, has called on those responsible for overseeing the Film Development Fund to ensure it is managed with integrity and without partiality.

In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A–Z, she expressed approval of the government’s decision to invest in the fund but stressed that its resources must be directed towards individuals capable of genuinely advancing the industry. She remarked, “We are hoping that it will be utilised properly and given to the appropriate people that will make impact and change this industry. Favouritism shouldn’t be part of this fund. When you deserve it you must be given and you must have a certain track record.”

Selassie Ibrahim

On 13 November 2025, the Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, revealed that the government had earmarked twenty million Ghana cedis as initial capital for the Film Fund. The initiative aims to stimulate growth within the film sector, including Kumawood and other creative groups.

Under the Development and Classification of Film Act (Act 935), the Fund is intended to provide financial support for the creation of full-length feature films, its primary focus, as well as short and medium-length productions. It also promotes public education on cultural values and positive behavioural change. Additional objectives include supporting television content such as dramas, animations, sitcoms, soap operas, and comedies that encourage social transformation.

