Gyakie scores double Top 10 Entry on Apple Music Nigeria

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie continues to make a strong impact on the Nigerian music market as two of her projects, My Diary and After Midnight, have secured spots within the Top 10 of the Apple Music Nigeria Albums Chart.

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The achievement places Gyakie at the centre of a notable showing by Ghanaian music on one of Africa’s biggest streaming markets, with her two projects demonstrating the growing reach and lasting appeal of her music beyond Ghana.

Data published by Charts Ghana on X highlights the Top 10 Ghanaian projects on the Apple Music Nigeria Albums Chart, with Gyakie’s My Diary EP and After Midnight album among the projects featured on the list.

Gyakie’s double-project showing is particularly significant, reflecting the continued performance of her catalogue and the growing audience for her music in Nigeria.

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Her My Diary EP was released through her record label, Flip The Music, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment West Africa. The project marked an important chapter in her musical journey and further showcased her versatility as an artiste.

The success of both projects on the Nigerian chart underscores Gyakie’s ability to connect with audiences beyond Ghana and reinforces her growing influence across the African music landscape.

Flip The Music continues to play a key role in Gyakie’s career and international expansion, supporting the Songbird as she builds her catalogue and reaches new audiences across the continent.