Iranian hackers threaten 2026 FIFA World Cup with drone attack

An Iran-linked hacking group is claiming to have breached FBI-operated drones and has issued a direct threat connected to the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The group, known as Handala, claims it had access for several months to data collected by first-person view (FPV) drones used by the FBI, including images and intelligence gathered during counterterrorism operations. The claims were reported by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist and threat actor activity online.

According to a statement published by SITE, the hackers alleged the drones were equipped with facial recognition and licence plate-reading technology.

"Better tighten your World Cup security; we don't like some of those teams at all. Don't forget: FPVs are everywhere; you never know when one might end up right in your team's bus," Handala said in the statement.

The FBI has confirmed that drones will form part of its security operations around World Cup stadiums. Unauthorised drone flights have been restricted over host venues and fan event zones. The 2026 World Cup kicked off on June 11.

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However, SITE urged caution over the hacking claims. The monitoring group noted that at least one video Handala presented as evidence appeared to be unrelated footage from 2024 — showing drone software operated by a U.S. police department in the aftermath of tornado damage — rather than proof of any FBI breach.

The claims come amid sustained warnings from federal officials about cyber threats linked to Iranian actors. The U.S. Justice Department has previously indicated that Iran-linked groups could target American interests following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran earlier this year.

Handala has a history of high-profile claims. In March, the group said it had accessed the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel and released private material online.