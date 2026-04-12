Islam, marriage and polygamy explained: Inside ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’

You’d agree with us that marriage is a sacred institution in Islam with very important objectives. In most cases, the objective is achieved through monogamy. However, in certain situations, a man is allowed to marry more than one wife, with the condition that he treats his wives with justice, and takes the decision with Taqwa or God Consciousness. The idea that Islam allows polygamy so that men could pursue lust and as an excuse to fulfill sensual desires is a far cry from what Islam actually wishes to achieve.

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This week on ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, hosted by Elizabeth Essuman, and UTI Dawah as guest, they look at how Islam treats women, delving into the subject matter with clarity tackling common misconceptions and presenting a perspective rooted in Islamic teachings — a bumper episode.

Inasmuch certain or most Christian marital laws, dangles around divorce, sparking a deeper conversation on religious doctrines and women’s rights; Islamic marriages are built on fairness and compassion, they promote dignity, modesty, and respect for women, not oppression.

The question of polygamy in Islam is raised as a grave issue and a big hurdle to any serious discussions about Islam. The general idea is to ask: How can Islam claim that there is gender equality when it allows men to marry up to four wives? If men can have multiple wives, why are women also not allowed to marry more than one husband?

But hey, polygamy is allowed, though not mandatory, as a remedial measure for certain situations that may arise from time to time.

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slam does not universally encourage polygamy but permits it under specific conditions. It can range from permissible to obligatory depending on a man’s ability to be just and his personal needs. Scholars differ on whether it is merely allowed or encouraged, with the most balanced view being that it is permitted when justice can be upheld.

This episode brings everyone clarity to the very simple things — a bold call to learn, reflect, and question.