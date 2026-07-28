Malawi stun defending champions Nigeria as Temwa Chawinga nets a hat-trick at WAFCON 2026

Temwa Chawinga scored a stunning hat-trick as Malawi pulled off a historic 3-2 victory over defending champions Nigeria in their opening match of the 2026 WAFCON.

Defending champions Nigeria suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening match of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Tuesday, with captain Temwa Chawinga producing a sensational second-half hat-trick to inspire one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.

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The Super Falcons entered the contest as overwhelming favourites and enjoyed 55 per cent possession, but their inability to convert chances proved costly as a clinical Malawi side punished them after the break.

The opening half ended goalless despite both teams creating opportunities. Malawi midfielder Mercy Nguluwe was the only player booked in the first 45 minutes after receiving a yellow card in the 30th minute.

Nigeria made several attacking substitutions early in the second half, introducing Chinwendu Ihezuo and Folashade Ijamilusi before later calling on experienced stars Asisat Oshoala and Deborah Abiodun in search of a breakthrough.

However, it was Malawi who struck first in the 73rd minute. Chawinga calmly finished from close range after a well-worked move involving Ivy Khumalo to give the Scorchers a deserved lead.

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Just six minutes later, Chawinga doubled Malawi's advantage, racing onto a precise pass from Sabina Thom before coolly slotting past the Nigerian goalkeeper to silence the Super Falcons' supporters.

Nigeria were handed a lifeline in stoppage time when captain Rasheedat Ajibade converted a penalty in the 92nd minute to reduce the deficit and revive hopes of an unlikely comeback.

Those hopes were short-lived as Chawinga completed her remarkable hat-trick three minutes later, finishing another flowing Malawi attack after Bernadette Mkandawire provided the decisive assist.

The Super Falcons managed a second goal through Uchenna Kanu in the ninth minute of added time, but it came too late to prevent a stunning defeat.

Despite matching Malawi with 13 shots and enjoying more possession, Nigeria struggled to make their dominance count. Malawi created the better opportunities, registering four big chances compared to Nigeria's two, and displayed ruthless efficiency in front of goal.

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The result deals a significant blow to Nigeria's hopes of retaining the WAFCON title and leaves the nine-time African champions under early pressure in the group stage.