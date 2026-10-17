Pope Leo XIV discharged after lung cancer surgery, calls for peace in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV has been discharged after lung cancer surgery and has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to pursue dialogue and peace amid the war in Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV has been discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital four days after surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his right lung, with doctors reporting steady improvement.

The Vatican says the Pope is expected to lead the traditional Angelus prayer and blessing on Sunday, while further test results to determine whether the cancer has spread remain pending.

The Pope has called for peace in Ukraine following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while his planned November trip to Latin America remains uncertain pending his recovery.

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Pope Leo XIV has been discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, four days after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his right lung.

According to the BBC, the 71-year-old pontiff was discharged on Saturday, October 17, after doctors assessed his recovery through blood tests, a chest X-ray and a review of his clinical condition.

The Pope walked unaided to his waiting car and stopped to greet well-wishers gathered outside the hospital.

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The Vatican has announced that he will lead the traditional Angelus prayer and blessing on Sunday, October 18, from the window of his apartment overlooking St Peter’s Square.

The early discharge comes after doctors reported steady improvement following Tuesday’s operation, which lasted about 90 minutes and involved removing the lower lobe of his right lung.

Photographs released on Friday showed the Pope celebrating Mass and distributing communion to hospital staff during his recovery.

However, the results of further tests to establish whether the cancer has spread have not yet been announced.

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During his hospital stay, Pope Leo also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, in their first conversation since June 2025.

The Vatican said the discussion focused on the need for “dialogue and peace” amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The Pope also called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshkiy, a Ukrainian city under Russian occupation, to allow civilians to be evacuated and urgently needed food and medicine to reach residents.

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The BBC has reported on the severe conditions facing people in the city, including residents being forced to eat garden weeds to survive amid shortages and continued shelling.

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The Pope’s public engagements had been cleared until October 20 to allow him time to recover from the operation. His early return to the Vatican has therefore come sooner than initially expected.

According to the BBC, people close to the pontiff said he was keen to proceed with a planned trip to Latin America in November, including a visit to Peru, where he spent many years as a missionary.

However, it remains uncertain whether he will be fit enough to travel or require further treatment, pending additional medical assessments.