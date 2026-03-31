Shatta Wale begs for Dede Ayew’s inclusion in Black Stars squad for World Cup

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale has urged the inclusion of Andre Dede Ayew in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Shatta Wale highlighted that, despite concerns over age or recent form, Ayew’s leadership, experience, and skill set could be invaluable to the team.

He emphasised that Ayew’s experience in major tournaments would provide guidance and stability on the global stage.

Speaking on TikTok Live, he stressed that having both Dede and Jordan Ayew in the squad would be a huge boost.

Black Stars, let me say something. Do you want to play World Bottle or World Cup? Because if it's a bottle, they should organise a tournament for that. Anyways, we have hope. They have to bring Dede Ayew into the World Cup team.

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He further pleaded with the football authorities, noting the unique bond between the Ayew brothers and their potential to inspire the squad.

He said,

We beg; it is not by force, and we are not pushing you people. We are kneeling down, begging you, put Dede Ayew into the team. Jordan and Dede are like twins; when they are together, they can motivate the team. I am very devastated

Currently, Andre Ayew plays for Dutch side NAC Breda, where he is focused on regaining top form to strengthen his case for a return to the national team.

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Shatta Wale advocates for the inclusion of former Black Stars captain André Ayew in the national team. pic.twitter.com/zfzjPUd4j4 — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) March 30, 2026

The Bigger Picture

Andre Ayew could be on the verge of receiving one final call-up to the Black Stars as he approaches the latter stages of his career.